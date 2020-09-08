Adult Swim Shares Statement on The Venture Bros. Cancellation

✖

Adult Swim has shared their official comment on The Venture Bros. series cancellation. One of the more sudden announcements of the year was that Adult Swim had quietly cancelled The Venture Bros. before its eight season. Series creator Jackson Publick confirmed a statement from the author behind The Venture Bros. art book, Ken Plume, noting that the series had been cancelled. Mentioning in a statement to fans on Twitter, Publick revealed that they had received the unfortunate news of the cancellation "a few months ago" while they were in the process of working on the eighth season of the series.

But now things have gotten a little complicated due to a new statement from Adult Swim's official Twitter account that seems to reveal that they didn't want to see the series cancelled, and are attempting to pursue a new avenue for the rest of the story. You can judge it for yourself as Adult Swim's statement reads, "We also want more Venture Bros. and have been working with Jackson and Doc to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story."

We also want more Venture Bros. and have been working with Jackson and Doc to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story. — adultswim (@adultswim) September 8, 2020

Following the statement from Ken Plume revealing that the series had been cancelled, series creator Jackson Publick confirmed the news with the following statement on Twitter, "Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You."

This news was later followed by a statement from the voice behind Dr. Thaddeus Venture, James Uraniak, on Twitter, "So, as it must to all, cancellation has come for The Venture Bros. The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote. It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best. Thank you, everybody. Go. Team. Venture!"

What do you think? Would you want to see The Venture Bros. continue on with an eighth season? Has the series been cancelled or are there some crossed wires? What will be that other way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!