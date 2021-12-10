Could Robot Chicken Return With Season 12?

Could Robot Chicken be returning to Adult Swim for a twelfth season one of the main producers behind the series has weighed in! The fan favorite Adult Swim stop motion animated series recently made its return to Adult Swim earlier this Fall with its eleventh season. This season was aired throughout the month of September as part of a special event for its grand return to the programming block, but now fans are starting to look ahead to the future for what could be coming next for the long running series. A future that is looking a little more uncertain following some comments from producer, writer, and director for the series, Tom Root.

Tom Root, who has worked as a producer, writer, and director for Robot Chicken recently spoke with ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian about Crossing Swords Season 2 together with John Harvatine IV, and following a comparison about the differences and challenges for the two series, Root could not confirm nor deny whether or now a new season of Crossing Swords or Robot Chicken was in the works, “There’s no official word that we can talk about yet for Robot Chicken, and we are waiting to find out more about Crossing Swords, so the answer to both is ‘I can’t tell you anything.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for whether or not Crossing Swords will make its way into Robot Chicken someday, Root had this to say about the idea, “The problem is Robot Chicken makes fun of everything. I don’t want them making fun of our precious Crossing Swords. It’s too good a show.” The two series might have some base production qualities in common, but they couldn’t be more different. In fact, Harvatine IV opened up about one of the major challenges that makes Crossing Swords a bit tougher to keep track of than Robot Chicken.

“I think [Crossing Swords] is a little more challenging because we create a universe, and we have to keep that together,” Harvatine IV began. “With Robot Chicken, every sketch is different, anything goes, so continuity’s a big thing we have to watching Crossing Swords. Whether it’s what they wear from one scene to the next, or holding, it’s just a lot of logistics of continuity that you have to keep an eye on.”

While a future season of Robot Chicken or Crossing Swords is uncertain at the moment, fans can currently find the newest season of Crossing Swords now streaming on Hulu. The series is described as such, “Crossing Swords stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. However, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?”

What do you think? Do you want Robot Chicken to return for Season 12? How about Crossing Swords returning for Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!