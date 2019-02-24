Anime Actor Vic Mignogna Addresses Allegations Following Funimation Ousting

The anime industry has been rocked this year with a big voice acting scandal. After sexual harassment allegations came against Vic Mignogna, the veteran actor was ousted from several projects, and the actor has released a new statement about the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Mignogna shared a lengthy letter where he apologized to fans and co-workers over the scandal.

“Being part of this community has given both my work and my life so much meaning. If anyone has been made uncomfortable by me, it’s not for me to contradict them. It’s impossible for me to discern another’s personal boundaries. I regret everything I have said or done out of ignorance that has put anyone outside of their comfort zone,” the actor wrote.

Continuing, Mignogna shared an apology with his fellow voice actors. The actor said he never knew there was any animosity lingering between himself and his co-workers.

“I’ve never had anything but respect for you, and I so deeply regret any words or actions that made any one of you feel otherwise.”

Wrapping up his statement, Mignogna briefly addressed his plans to re-center himself. “I have identified areas in which I need growth, and am taking this time to recommit to God and seeking the help of a counselor. I am committed to putting every effort into improving not only myself, but for everyone I interact with.”

For those unaware of the recent drama surrounding the actor, fans took to social media earlier this year to air grievances against Mignogna. Dozens of firsthand accounts were posted by fans and anime convention staffers detailing the actor’s alleged temper and inappropriate contact with fans of all ages. After the voice acting community got involved in the movement, companies like Rooster Teeth and Funimation confirmed they were parting ways with Mignogna on current and future projects. The on-going debacle has stirred up varied reactions from anime fans, prompting several voice actors like Monica Rial to be targeted by upset netizens.