Funimation Cuts Ties With Vic Mignogna Following Harassment Allegations

Dragon Ball‘s dub cast has hit a major shake-up. A statement by Funimation has been released in regards to the on-going controversy surrounding voice actor Vic Mignogna, and the studio has confirmed it has cut ties with the actor.

You can read Funimation’s official statement below:

“Part of our core mission is to celebrate the diversity of the anime community and to share our love for this genre and its positive impact on all. We do not any kind of harassment or threatening behavior being directed at anyone.

Everyone, we wanted to give you an update on the Vic Mignogna situation. Following an investigation, Funimation recast Vic Mignogna in Morose Mononokean Season 2. Funimation will not be engaging Mignogna in future productions. — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 11, 2019

According to Funimation, Mignogna will be replaced by Ian Sinclair in Morose Mononokean. The actor has a long resume of titles licensed and dubbed under Funimation, so fans are curious as to how his other roles will be handled.

Most notably, Mignogna made a comeback to Dragon Ball with Funimation for the anime’s latest film. Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit U.S. theaters earlier this year with the actor voicing Broly. The hit movie, which has grossed more than $100 million worldwide, debuted ahead of the controversy surrounding Mignogna. At this point, there is no word on when or if Broly will need to be re-casted for Dragon Ball moving forward.

For those unaware of the on-going controversy surrounding Mignogna, it began earlier this year as fans took to social media to share stories about their encounters with the actor. Numerous fans and anime convention volunteers revealed they were inappropriately approached or touched by Mignogna without consent. The conversation grew as noted voice actors within the anime community like Monica Rial offered their own stories about Mignogna, and repercussions began when Rooster Teeth confirmed it was cutting ties with the actor.

“Effective today, Vic Mignogna is no longer a part of the cast of RWBY and Rooster Teeth is ending all associations with Mignogna,” the company tweeted earlier this month. “This will not affect the creative content of RWBY.”

In the days following the allegations, Mignogna took to Twitter to share his own statement regarding the encounters mentioned by fans. The voice actor last took to social media asking fans to remember that “there are always two sides to every story.”

