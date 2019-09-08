New Vinland Saga Episode Delayed Over Typhoon

Vinland Saga has become one of the anime season’s biggest hits. The gritty shonen follows some of the world’s earliest settlers as they go on missions to explore new lands, but it seems the crew will be taking a break for a bit.

After all, there is only so much vikings can take, and it seems typhoons are outside of that reach.

Recently, the official Twitter page for Vinland Saga reached out with an update on its next new episodes. As it turns out, the anime will be postponing episode ten until September 15 due to the incoming typhoon headed for Japan.

“Notice of episode ten, ‘Ragnarok’, broadcast delay,” the post reads.

“Due to the impact of Typhoon 15, the broadcast of episode ten ‘Ragnarok’ tonight will be suspended due to weather-related news broadcasts. Episode 10 will air on Sunday, September 15.”

Thanks to this delay, fans can expect to wait a few more days before getting an update. If fans in the U.S. want to take this break as a chance to catch up on Vinland Saga, then you can do so with an Amazon Prime subscription. The anime is exclusive to the streaming service in the U.S., and it is currently streaming for users. WIT Studio is overseeing the show’s production with director Shuhei Yabuta while Hiroshi Seko and Kenta Ihara pen the script.

So, how are you enjoying this new anime…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon in 2005. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such: “Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”