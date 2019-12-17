Vinland Saga Rumor Suggests Season 2 Is in the Works

The tale of Thorfinn is a bloody and bleak one as the viking warrior attempts to gain honorable vengeance against the man who killed his father by working under his employ. With his dad’s killer Askeladd leading the charge, the pair have found themselves wrapped up in the war between the Danes and England, using real life historical events to build the anime that is Vinland Saga. With the first season about to wrap up from Wit Studio, the same animation house that brought us Attack On Titan, rumors are beginning to circulate that a second season is “already in the pipeline”.

Twitter User SpyTrue released the rumor that Vinland Saga’s second season is already in the works, with the Twitter User having been a resource for all things anime in the past, leading us to believe that the popularity of Thorfinn’s adventure to gain vengeance for his deceased father:

Vinland S2 is on the pipepline. — (S)こうはい (@Spytrue) December 16, 2019

Vinland Saga was an exclusive to Amazon Prime, acting as one of the biggest anime series to arrive this year from the streaming service, giving us a look at this bloody tale that certainly was never scared of pulling any punches. While the creative minds behind the series have stated that the series will be differing itself from the source material that was created in the manga, we’ll have to wait and see if there are any major differences to be found if/when a second season does arrive for fans of this viking epic.

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such:

“Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”