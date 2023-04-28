Vinland Saga Family Cosplay Reunites Frenemies, Thorfinn & Askeladd





Vinland Saga's second season has changed astronomically from the bloody events that took place during its first. While the first batch of episodes saw Thorfinn attempting to get revenge on the man who killed his father, the second has seen the protagonist putting down his sword and getting into the farming business. Of course, it seems that a dark cloud is looming as external forces are aiming to bring him back into a world of war. Now, a pair of cosplayers have re-ignited the rivalry between Thorfinn and Askeladd.

Vinland Saga Season 2 didn't just have a big change when it came to its story. Much like was the case with Attack on Titan, Wit Studio handed off the baton to Studio MAPPA for the continuing adventures of Thorfinn. In the season one finale of the series, Thorfinn was denied his revenge when Askeladd was killed, leaving the viking protagonist to wonder what he should do next in his life. Depressed, the main star of the anime didn't fight back when he was made a slave, but in recent episodes has come to learn that he wants to live a life without war and has been putting his effort into farming to earn his freedom.

Vinland Saga's Frenemies Return

The reason why Thorfinn had been hanging around the man who killed his father was that it granted him the opportunity to take shots at Askeladd. The older viking offered Thorfinn the opportunity to one-on-one fights, which the latter would lose on a regular basis. With Askeladd dying in the season one finale, Thorfinn's revenge has been forever stolen from him, meaning that he'll need to find new purpose in life as a result.

Despite moving far from the battlefield, Thorfinn has encountered a new host of problems while working on the farm. In working to build his own wheat crop, the outside world is amassing forces that are looking to put the former viking into battle. Ironically enough, Vinland Saga's second season did bring back Askeladd, though his body remains in the dirt.

Have you been following along with Vinland Saga's second season? Do you think Thorfinn will ever find peace? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of vikings.