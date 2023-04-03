Vinland Saga Season 2 Cour 2 Opening: Watch

Vinland Saga Season 2 has officially kicked off its second cour as part of the now going Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the Vinland Saga anime has dropped its new opening theme sequence for Cour 2 of Vinland Saga Season 2. The second season of Vinland Saga's anime really took over the world when it premiered earlier this year as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and now it's gearing up to take on even more intense adventures for Thorfinn and the rest of the Vinland Saga characters as Season 2 continues with its second cour of new episodes this Spring.

Vinland Saga Season 2 has officially kicked off Cour 2 of its run with Episode 13 of the season airing overseas, and the anime has dropped an intense new opening theme sequence to help celebrate the new era. Titled "Paradox" as performed by Survive Said The Prophet, you can now check out a creditless version of Vinland Saga Season 2's new opening as released through Twin Engine's official YouTube channel for the series below:

How to Catch Up With Vinland Saga Season 2

If you wanted to catch up with everything that has happened with Vinland Saga Season 2, you can now find the episodes streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix. As for what to expect for the new season so far, Vinland Saga begins to tease Season 2 of its run as such, "A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a 'slave' and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm."

The synopsis continues with, "Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of 'the promised land'. This is 'The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)'. 'The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)' that lies beyond the prologue."

What do you think of the newest opening for Vinland Saga Season 2? How are you liking the new Vinland Saga anime season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!