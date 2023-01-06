An Official Vinland Saga/Northman Crossover Has Arrived

When Robert Eggers released his brutal viking movie last year, The Northman, anime fans couldn't help but notice that the bloody tale had quite a bit in common with the story of Thorfinn, the protagonist of the anime franchise, Vinland Saga. With the anime series preparing to return with its second season in a few days, what might be the most surreal crossover of all time has happened as the stars of Vinland Saga have provided commentary on the trailer for The Northman, even going so far as to say how the story mimics their own.

The first season finale of Vinland Saga ended in one of the biggest cliffhangers in anime history, as the man responsible for the death of Thorfinn's father died before the protagonist could exact his revenge. With the villainous Askeladd taking a swing at the current king in order to save his homeland, the object of Thorfinn's revenge has died, leaving the young viking aimless as season two gets ready to arrive later this month. With Thorfinn's return, viewers will be introduced to plenty of new characters as the hero's story has changed significantly, some of which might be familiar to history buffs as the anime continues to work with real life events.

Vinland Northman

In preparing for season two's premiere, the official crossover between Vinland Saga and The Northman released the surreal video in which the anime stars commented on the story of Amleth, the viking who headed up the live-action film and had an origin story that anime fans felt was quite familiar:

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Vinland Saga, Crunchyroll has offered the following official description of the series:

"A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a "slave" and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of "the promised land".

This is "The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)". "The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga) "that lies beyond the prologue."

Via Crunchyroll