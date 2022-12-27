Vinland Saga is set to bring back Thorfinn and his fellow vikings in the new year, and with the animation duties shifting from Wit to MAPPA ala Attack on Titan, the anime adaptation will be hitting Netflix in just a few weeks' time. The second season, if it follows the events that took place in the manga, will not just introduce plenty of new characters to the brutal series, but will also throw in plenty of curveballs as Thorfinn struggles with the events that brought season one to an end.

Vinland Saga's first season had one of the most shocking season finales in an anime adaptation in recent history, with Askaladd, the man who killed Thorfinn's father and was the subject of the young viking's revenge, dying as a result of killing the king. Thorfinn spent most of his life following Askaladd, attempting to become strong enough to kill the man who killed his father. Now that the object of his revenge has died, at the hands of someone who isn't him, season two will be exploring what happens to the protagonist and whether he decides to return to his homeland following Askeladd's demise.

Vinland Netflix

Netflix Anime's Official Twitter shared the big news that Vinland Saga's second season would be arriving on Netflix on January 9th, with Studio MAPPA taking the reins of this new season following Wit departing the world of Thorfinn:

VINLAND SAGA Season 2 is coming to Netflix this January 9#VINLAND_SAGA#NetflixAnime pic.twitter.com/2KFwEJM6IY — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 24, 2022

The official description for season two of Vinland Saga reads as such:

"A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a "slave" and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of "the promised land". This is "The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)". "The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga) "that lies beyond the prologue."

Vinland Saga's second season is also planning to hit Crunchyroll as well, making for a unique scenario as not many anime appear on both of these streaming platforms.