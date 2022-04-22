Northman Fans Keep Seeing Vinland Saga

A young viking witnesses the death of his father, sending him on a path of vengeance that is as bloody as it is serious. This description applies to both Robert Eggers' new movie, The Northman, as well as the anime hit dubbed Vinland Saga, so it's no surprise to see that fans are comparing the two with the live-action film arriving in theaters this week. With the first season of Vinland Saga created by Wit Studio and appreciated by countless anime fans, it's no surprise that now is a great time for viking fans.

Currently, a second season of Vinland Saga is in production, with the character designer, Takahiko Abiru, recently giving an update to fans earlier this week to discuss how the creative team is "moving forward day by day with the production". While we don't have a release date currently revealed, there are plenty of viking fans that are crossing their fingers for Thorfinn's return sooner rather than later.

What do you think of The Northman and Vinland Saga being so close to one another in terms of story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of vikings.