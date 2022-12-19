Vinland Saga Season 2 Trailer Released: Watch

Vinland Saga has been on the back burner since 2019, but of course, the anime has not spent the past few years lazing around. After moving to Studio MAPPA, the show has been working on season two for some time now. Soon, the anime will release its new episodes to the world, and the latest trailer for season two just went live showing us what we can expect from Vinland Saga's return.

As you can see above, the clip is absolutely gorgeous, and it shows off MAPPA's eye for detail. From fire to fury and fortune, this clip has it all. Season two will follow an older Thorfinn as he continues his travels through a new world ravaged by Vikings. And when he meets some new allies, well – the man's life is turned upside down once more.

The Return of Thorfinn

Currently, Vinland Saga is slated to drop its new season in January 2023, so it will not be long before Thorfinn returns to the screen. The anime's new trailer also gives us a peek at the ending theme for season two if you didn't catch on. The artist LMYK was tapped to perform "Without Love" for the show, and of course, it fits in beautifully with Vinland Saga. So once more, it seems MAPPA has nailed its ED game.

If you are not caught up with Vinland Saga, the series can be binged through Amazon Prime as well as Crunchyroll in most markets. For more details on the historical drama, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and was thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

What do you think about Vinland Saga's big comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.