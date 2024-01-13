Vinland Saga Plans Two Live-Action Adaptations For 2024

Vinland Saga had a giant year in 2023, and while the third season has yet to be confirmed for either this year or beyond, 2024 is giving anime fans two live-action projects. Stage plays adapting anime franchises are nothing new for Japan, but releasing two plays on the same subject concurrently is. Arriving this spring, viking fans will have the opportunity to witness two unique stories that retell the story of Thorfinn and his fellow warriors.

Vinland Saga's second season made a wild departure from its predecessor, seeing Thorfinn deprived of his revenge and living as a slave on a farm. Looking to earn his freedom, the anime protagonist finds himself turning his back on violence and searching for a land where he can live in peace. With the upcoming plays hitting Japan this April, the performances will follow both Thorfinn and Canete's stories, giving the audience two separate stories in this universe.

Vinland Saga Hit The Stage

The Vinland Saga Stage Plays are titled "The End of The Sea" and "Hero Revival Edition". The performances will take place from April 19th to the 29th later this year and will see actors Shoehi Hashimoto, Ryo Kitamura, Seijiro Nakamura, and Takeshi Hayashino playing Thorfinn, Canute, Thors, and Thorfell respectively. Unfortunately, there's been no word that these performances will make their way to North America.

【情報解禁！】

舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』

～海の果ての果て 篇～

～英雄復活 篇～



2024年4月19日(金)～29日(月･祝)



こくみん共済 coop ホール／スペース・ゼロ



橋本祥平 北村諒

中村誠治郎 林野健志 磯貝龍乎 村田洋二郎 山﨑紗彩 佐久間祐人 林田航平

／萩野崇

他https://t.co/jfzgKOmkKa pic.twitter.com/thiAGO55Ks — ディスグーニー (@disgoonie) January 13, 2024

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Thorfinn's brutal series, there are a few streaming services to catch Vinland Saga on. Both seasons are streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll, while the first season is also available on Amazon Prime. The official description of the brutal series reads as such, "As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

Do you think 2024 might give us confirmation of a third season for Vinland Saga?