Vinland Saga Creator Is Loving a New Viking Manga

If there is one manga you shouldn't underestimate, it is Vinland Saga. Created by Makoto Yukimura, the hit action manga has become a must-read for millions the world over. After launching an impressive anime, Vinland Saga stands as one of the industry's critical darlings. And now, it seems Yukimura is recommending another viking series for fans.

The update comes from Coamix as one of its new series has caught the attention of Yukimura. Farewell, My Odin made its debut this year under Yoshioka Chihiro if you did not know. The historical thriller has earned high praise since its launch, and now the creator of Vinland Saga is on board.

If you have not heard of this latest series, don't be alarmed. After all, Chihiro has yet to bring their viking tale overseas. Farewell, My Odin launched earlier this year in Monthly Comic Zenon, so it has not been out long enough for publishers outside of Japan to invest. But thanks to Yukimura's recommendation, that may change soon enough!

As for this new series, it is set in 11th century England, and it tells the story of a boy seeking revenge. Farewell, My Odin follows its lead as he is raised by wolves before being adopted by a priest in adolescence. However, things take a turn when vikings raid the village and kill the boy's adopted father. Hungry for revenge, the boy vows to end the vikings, and he uses the skills he took from his wolf pack to make the dream a reality.

At this point, there is no word on whether Farewell, My Odin will get a release in English, but we hope it will hit shelves before long! As for Vinland Saga, the series is easier to find now than ever. The manga is available in print courtesy of Kodansha Comics, and it can also be read on the K MANGA app.

