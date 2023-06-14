Vinland Saga Reveals Snake's Real Name

Vinland Saga's second season ended the war on Ketil's farm in an unexpected manner. With Thorfinn gaining an audience with Canute, the current King of England who had a major role in the anime's first season, the vikings only have one more episode before Season 2 comes to an end. In the final moments of the recent episode, fans were given another surprising moment as the warrior known as Snake revealed his real name to Thorfinn and Einar.

As fans following Vinland Saga know, Snake is a warrior who is on par with Thorfinn. When the runaway slave Gardar attempted to free Arnheid from her bondage, he ran into Snake and received a killing blow that created one of the most tragic moments of the anime to date. While Snake and Thorfinn fought thanks to the disagreement as to what should happen to Gardar and Arnheid, the two found themselves under siege by Canute's forces. Ketil might have had more soldiers at his disposal in the face of Canute's advancing army, the king of England's loyalists were far more adept at the art of war. Luckily, Snake was able to survive the clash and has an unexpected future ahead of him.

What is Snake's Real Name?

As Thorfinn and Einar sailed away in an attempt to discover a land that is free from violence and war, Snake reveals his respect for the star of Vinland Saga. Snake's real name is Roald, Son of Grim, and while he doesn't join the duo on their path to find "Vinland", the former warrior also appears to leave violence behind him. A third season of Vinland Saga has yet to be confirmed, but if the bloody series does return, Snake might not be a part of it.

Thorfinn and Einar must have really gained Snake's respect, for him to tell them his real name 🙌 #VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/o0ZR05oGEF — Aqib (@HelpfulAqua) June 12, 2023

Vinland Saga has one episode left before its latest season ends, which has become one of the best anime seasons this year. Luckily, while a third season has yet to be confirmed by MAPPA, there is plenty of material for a future anime storyline to adapt from the manga. Considering the heart-wrenching storylines presented in this recent season, a new season will have a high bar to clear.

What did you think of Snake's ending this season? Do you think Vinland Saga will return for a third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the vikings.