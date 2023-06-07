Vinland Saga Shares Thorfinn's Most Pivotal Moment

Vinland Saga Season 2 saw the animation reins behind handed-off from Wit Studio to Studio MAPPA, in a scenario very similar to that of Attack On Titan. With the arrival of the latest season, not only did we see the animation change a tad, but we also witnessed Thorfinn attempting to approach life in a brand-new way. Robbed of his revenge in the first season finale, Thorfinn recently has had to jump through quite the hoop in an effort to chat with King Canute, giving the protagonist his shining moment as a result.

When last we left Thorfinn in the anime adaptation, he was presented with a terrible challenge. In order to gain an audience with the king, he would need to survive one hundred blows from a man known as "Drott The Bear Killer". Based on his stature alone, it's clear that the soldier of Canute has lived up to his name. As Thorfinn has left his violent past behind him, he accepts the challenge rather than attempting to physically take down Drott and is able to actually succeed thanks to his training and brutal battles over the years. In a monologue following the challenge, Thorfinn is able to express his current state of mind.

Thorfinn's Moment

Despite Thorfinn managing to twist his body in such a way to soften Drott's blows, it's clear that a hundred hits still took their toll on the viking protagonist. Taking the opportunity to state why he didn't simply physically take down his opponent, the hero of Vinland Saga states that he considers no one there to be his enemy. In a world where violence and power reign, Thorfinn is taking the most difficult journey and is becoming a better man as a result.

I HAVE NO ENEMIES THORFINN MY GOAT pic.twitter.com/0hpFDd8dMv — Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) June 6, 2023

Anime viewers only have a handful of episodes left before Vinland Saga Season 2 draws to a close. The bad news at present is that a third season has yet to be confirmed, though the good news is that there is plenty of manga events that have yet to be brought to the small screen. Fingers crossed that following this shining moment, Thorfinn is able to survive the bloody conflict.

Do you think the latest episode of Vinland Saga is its best to date? Do you foresee Thorfinn surviving the second season?