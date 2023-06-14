Vinland Saga Ends Thorfinn/Canute Confrontation in an Unexpected Way

Vinland Saga's second season has been a far departure from its first. Focusing on the young Thorfinn as he tries to find a way to escape war and violence in a world where blood is currency, the latest season is preparing to come to an end. Before the anime adaptation caps off its second season, Thorfinn had some choice words for the current king of England and Denmark, Canute. Their confrontation as a part of the long-awaited reunion ended in a way that many viewers might not have seen coming.

In order to get an audience with Canute, Thorfinn had to undergo quite a trial. The viking protagonist had to take one hundred blows from a warrior that was twice his size but was able to rely on his past training to take little damage in the process. In speaking directly with Canute, Thorfinn found himself at an impasse, seemingly unable to talk the king out of taking Ketil's farm by force. Shockingly enough, the anime hero was able to take an approach that many viewers didn't see coming but was perfectly in line with his character developments in Vinland Saga Season 2. With only one episode left, the confrontation between Thorfinn and Canute ended with quite a surprise from both sides of the aisle.

Vinland Saga Season 2: The Conflict Ends

At first, Canute was quite adamant that he would not yield when it came to claiming Ketil's resources as his own. Thorfinn's approach was to say that should Canute continue to attack, the protagonist would simply flee in an effort to find a land that is free from violence and war. The king laughed at this revelation, but the discussion was able to change his mind and saw the leader of England leave the farm as a result.

The latest Vinland Saga episode broke down how Canute's original fears were unfounded when it came to taking over Ketil's farm. Originally, Canute thought he needed the resources to keep a potential English revolt from taking place, a revolt that never came to fruition. Thorfinn's gambit was worthwhile when all was said and done and this season of Vinland Saga stands as one of the best anime seasons of the year.

What did you think of this reunion between Thorfinn and Canute? How do you predict the second season of Vinland Saga will come to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Vikings.