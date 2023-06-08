Vinland Saga Creator Announces San Diego Comic-Con Appearance

Vinland Saga has no right to be as good as it is. For centuries, tales of vikings have captivated audiences, and creator Makoto Yukimura decided to tackle one such story for manga lovers. Since the series began, Vinland Saga has been a pleasure to read, and its anime is continuing to break molds. So now, it is only right that Yukimura gets to make his U.S. debut at the haven of all things geek, San Diego Comic-Con.

Yes, you read that right. Yukimura is coming to San Diego this summer for its annual convention. SDCC is bringing Yukimura in partnership with Kodansha Comics, and the creator is promising to bring big things to the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Vinland Saga is keeping busy while Yukimura prepares for his first appearance in the United States. The anime is in the midst of season two, and the show is in the running for anime of the year. Vinland Saga’s new season is pulling back all of the important pieces of Thorfinn as we learn who he is as a man and a warrior. So if you are not caught up with Vinland Saga, you can catch up by streaming the anime on Crunchyroll.

As for the manga, Vinland Saga is still in publication. Yukimura is putting out new chapters regularly, and you can read the series through Kodansha. This summer, the publisher will make it easier than ever to read Yukimura’s manga with its official app. K Manga promises to collect the best Kodansha manga in one place when it launches, and it will go live with Vinland Saga as well as Fairy Tail and more.

Want to know more about Vinland Saga? You can read more about Yukimura’s series below:

“As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band’s leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery…the land Leif called Vinland.”

What do you think about this Vinland Saga update…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.