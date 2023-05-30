Vinland Saga Presents Thorfinn With a Brutal Contest

Vinland Saga's second season is one of the best anime offerings from not just Studio MAPPA, but the anime world as a whole. The viking protagonist Thorfinn has set his daggers to the side, looking to no longer perform any sort of violence, which is quite difficult considering the world he lives in. With the latest episode of the Viking saga, the warrior-turned-farmer is attempting to gain an audience with King Canute but will have to overcome a horrific contest in order to do so.

Vinland Saga Season 2 has mostly followed Thorfinn attempting to figure out what his path in life should be now that the object of his revenge had passed on in the season one finale. Living the life of a slave on the farm of "Iron Fist" Ketil, Thorfinn has stated that he wants to live in a world free of slavery, violence, and the death that he himself helped propagate as part of Askeladd's marauders. Now that King Canute, the new king of England who just so happens to have a history with Thorfinn, has his eyes set on the resources of Ketil, a bloody battle has taken place between the king's force and the ragtag army of Ketil that are mostly farmers that owe Iron Fist money.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Vinland Saga: Survive One Hundred Blows

Following the tragic deaths of both Gardar and Arnheid, Thorfinn is now attempting to have a chat with Canute, aiming to rely on their shared history to stop him from taking the farm. Even when Canute is told that Thorfinn wants an audience, the king refuses, meaning that Thorfinn is going to have to gain a meeting in a brutal fashion. Placed into the center of a viking circle of Canute's strongest warriors, Thorfinn has been offered the chance to see the king only if he is able to survive one hundred blows from Drott the Bear Killer.

Vinland Saga Season 2 will have twenty-four episodes total, meaning that we have three more to go before the latest season draws to a close. While not yet confirmed for a third season as of yet, there are plenty of stories from the manga from creator Makoto Yukimura that have yet to make the leap to the small screen. If Thorfinn survives a hundred blows, he still has a much more difficult task ahead of him.

Do you think Thorfinn can talk down Canute? What has been the most tragic moment of the second season so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of vikings.