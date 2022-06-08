Vinland Saga Season 2 Releases Trailer, Poster

✖

Vinland Saga is just about ready for its comeback to go live! After a few years of waiting, the team at MAPPA are starting to peel back the curtain on this series' new season. Now, a full trailer and poster for Vinland Saga season two are here, so fans will want to check it out ASAP.

As you can see below, the first full trailer for Vinland Saga season two is here, and it is gorgeous. MAPPA is overseeing the show's animation as usual, and the studio is doing top-tier work as usual. So if you had any doubts about season two looking good, you can put them away.

【Official Trailer】

VINLAND SAGA Season 2

Scheduled for January 2023



✨More: https://t.co/CRpM7i1cFk pic.twitter.com/V1wbJrte8e — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 8, 2022

Of course, a poster for Vinland Saga season two was also released, and it shows our favorite (and not-so-favorite) characters against a sunlit background. The poster also confirms the show's return window, so fans can plan to binge this series starting January 2023. At this time, reports suggest Vinland Saga will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix in select regions.

(Photo: MAPPA)

READ MORE: Vinland Saga Staff Gives Update on Season 2 | Vinland Saga Director Tackles the Anime Industry's State in New Post | Vinland Saga Releases English Dub Trailer

Want to know more about Vinland Saga? You can catch up on season one through Amazon, and the series' official synopsis can be read below:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

What do you make of this first look at Vinland Saga's comeback? Will you be tuning into season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.