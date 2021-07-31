Vinland Saga Releases English Dub Trailer

Vinland Saga has released its first trailer for the new English dub of the anime! Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga had one of the most popular anime debuts of 2019, but one thing fans had been waiting on from the series was an English dubbed audio version of the series. With a second season confirmed to be in the works, now is the perfect time to revisit the events of the first season. Luckily, there's a way to rewatch the debut season and still get a whole new experience as Sentai Filmworks will soon be releasing an official English dub.

Sentai Filmworks has nabbed the official home video license for Vinland Saga, and that means they'll be releasing a new Blu-ray of the season with both its original Japanese and new English dubbed audio. Launching on August 31st, Sentai Filmworks has released a new trailer to give fans an idea of what they can expect from Vinland Saga's new English dub! Check it out in the video above!

Sentai Filmworks' English dub for Vinland Saga is directed by Kyle Colby Jones and John Swasey, and the full cast breaks down as such:

Thors - Jason Douglas

Askeladd- David Wald

Thorfinn - Mike Haimoto

Young Thorfinn - Shannon Emerick

Thorkell - Joe Daniels

Leif - John Swasey

Prince Canute - Josh Grelle

King Sweyn - Luis Galindo

Bjorn - Andrew Love

Ragnar - Rob Mungle

Floki - Jay Hickman

Atli - Ty Mahany

Torgrim - Orlanders Tao Jones

Willibald - Kyle Colby Jones

The Ear, Halfdan - John Gremillion

Gratianus - Chris Rager

Asser - Josh Morrison

Asgier - Blake Weir

Ylva - Olivia Swasey

Helga - Patricia Duran

Jabbathe - Greg Cote

Interpreter - Jim Johnson

Gorm - Chris Hutchison

Hordaland, Faxi - Alexis Tipton

Gunnar - Jeremy Gee

Anne - Jessica Boone

Father - Kregg Dailey

Mother - Julie Oliver-Touchstone

Sister - Luci Christian

Olaf - Sean Patrick Judge

Lydia - Joanne Bonasso

Ari - Tyler Galindo

Mord - Antonio Lasanta

Snorre - Chelsea McCurdy

Magni - Gareth West

Hakon - Ry McKeand

Grim - Nathan Wilson

Mols - Michael Wronski

Narrator - Marty Fleck

Vinland Saga's actually getting an entirely different English dub for its international release on Netflix Japan produced by VSI Los Angeles. That cast includes the likes of Laura Stahl as Thorfinn, Greg Chun as Thors, Frank Todaro as Leif, Kaiji Tang as Halfdan, Billy Kametz as Ari, Allegra Clark as Ylva, Patrick Seitz as Thorkell, Julia McIlvaine as Helga, and Ryan Bartley as Faxi.

