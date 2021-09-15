Violet Evergarden: The Movie Sets Netflix Premiere

Violet Evergarden may very well be a Kyoto Animation masterpiece. The haunting coming-of-age story has won award after award since its anime debuted in 2018. Now, Violet Evergarden is ready to bring its film to Netflix, and fans are freaking out over the long-awaited debut.

So, let’s get into the thick of it. Violet Evergarden: The Movie is finally headed to Netflix, and it will debut on October 13th in the United States. The movie promises to follow our heroine Violet as she continues exploring her past while living in the post-war present. As you can see in the slides below, those who were lucky enough to see the film in theaters are eager to watch the movie again, but there is a catch.

And yes, we do mean it. Violet Evergarden: The Movie is an emotional roller coaster. You will want to have tissues on hand when you watch this on Netflix, so don’t say we never warned you!

If you want more reactions to the film, you can find them below. As for now, anyone who hasn’t caught up on Violet Evergarden can do so now. Netflix has the entire first season ready for fans, and then there is an OVA and spin-off movie to binge afterward.

Are you going to be checking out this Violet Evergarden‘s movie? What other movies are on your Netflix queue? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.