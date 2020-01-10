Violet Evergarden the Movie is Coming to U.S. Theaters This Month

✖

Violet Evergarden the Movie is coming to United States theaters later this month! Kyoto Animation debuted Violet Evergarden to great success with fans back in 2018, and announced that the franchise would continue its story through a new feature film. But it's been a trouble process for the film itself as not only was production impacted by a tragic arson of Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio building in 2019, but the eventual release of the film had been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the film finally hitting theaters in Japan last Fall, now it's also finally making its way to the United States.

Funimation has announced they will be releasing Violet Evergarden the Movie in select theaters in the United States and Canada on March 30th. Tickets will go on sale for the film beginning on March 19th, and the feature film will be screaming in its original Japanese with English subtitles. This film is the official conclusion to Violet Evergarden's story, so fans will finally get to see how it shakes out.

Funimation officially describes Violet Evergarden the Movie as such, "The movie concludes Violet’s story as a young woman and former child soldier reintegrating into society after the war who searches for her life’s purpose. Employed as an Auto Memory Doll hired to write other people’s thoughts into letters, Violet seeks to understand the meaning of the words "I love you," said to her by Major Bougainvillea, the person she held dearest and lost during the War's final days.

Violet Evergarden the Movie is the final chapter in Violet’s story as she discovers that while writing the emotions of others, she may have neglected her own. When a terminally ill boy requests her services for his family, her own feelings about love and loss resurface. Now she must confront her past and the death of the Major."

