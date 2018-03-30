Viz Media Licenses New ‘Dragon Ball’ Yamcha Manga, ‘Radiant’, and More

Are you ready to pick up some new manga? Well, Viz Media is here to grant your wishes. Earlier today, the publisher confirmed its latest licenses at Anime Boston, and fans are beyond excited for its next line-up of releases.

After all, Dragon Ball and Radiant are coming to Viz Media's impressive catalog.

According to the company, the latest Dragon Ball spin-off focusing on Yamcha will get published in English. The title will be joined by other big-name series such as Radiant, Ao Haru Ride, Ran and the Gray World, Abara, and Record of Grancest War. Right now, there is no exact release date for these manga, but Viz Media has confirmed their licensure and tentative timelines (via ANN).

Aside from its new grabs, the company said it will release Dr. Stone in print starting this fall while We Never Learn hits printers this winter. Tokyo Ghoul will also get a special outing as all 14 volumes will be released by Viz Media in a complete box set.

If you want to learn more about these new titles, you can read up on their official synopses via Viz Media and their release schedule below:

Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha! - Fall 2018

A DRAGON BALL fan dies and is reincarnated as Yamcha—DRAGON BALL'S biggest punching bag and total internet meme. Knowing this character's bleak future, he strives to make Yamcha the strongest DRAGON BALL character ever!

Ao Haru Ride - Fall 2018

Futaba Yoshioka thought all boys were loud and obnoxious until she met Kou Tanaka in junior high. But as soon as she realized she really liked him, he had already moved away because of family issues. Now in high school, Kou has reappeared, but is he still the same boy she fell in love with?

Record of Grancest War - Fall 2018

In a world where the noble elite are supposed to fend off the threat of terrifying Chaos but instead engage in pointless petty squabbles, young mage Siluca Meletes dreams of bringing justice to the land. She finds an ally in Theo, a young knight with a bright future. But as Theo soon finds out, despite her righteous goal of world peace, her methods are more than a little unorthodox!

Radiant - Fall 2018

Seth is an aspiring wizard living in a pastoral village under the watchful eye of his mentor. Like all wizards, he is an "infected"—one of the few people that has survived contact with a Nemesis, creatures that fall from the sky and contaminate all they touch. His encounter gave him powers and led him to choose a path that seemed to be perfect—to become someone who hunts and fights the Nemesis. But Seth longs for a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the place they come from, Radiant, and destroy it. Along with other wizards, he travels the world in search of Radiant, under the sinister eye of the Inquisition…

Ran and the Gray World - Fall 2018

Little Ran Uruma can't wait to grow up and become a sorceress like her mother, so with the help of a magical pair of sneakers, she transforms into an adult and sets off! Her father and older brother Jin try to keep her safe at home, but Ran is determined to advance her powers and have adventures of her own!

Abara - Winter 2018

A vast city lies under the shadow of colossal, ancient tombs, the identity of their builders lost to time. In the streets of the city, something is preying on the inhabitants, something that moves faster than the human eye can see and leaves unimaginable horror in its wake. Factory worker Denji Kudou just wants to keep his head down and continue his quiet existence, but he is the key to stopping forces that would bring about an apocalyptic transformation of the world.

Which of these new titles are you excited for? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!