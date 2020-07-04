Viz Media Announces New Manga Licenses at Anime Expo Lite
Anime Expo Lite has taken a new approach to the traditional anime convention format, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, by giving fans announcements and exclusives online that they would have otherwise not seen, and the company of Viz Media has released a huge list of new anime that they will be bringing state side in the near future. With franchises both old and new making their way here through the company, Viz continues to attempt to be the king of manga in North America, introducing new audiences to stories that originated from Japan.
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will rise early 2021 in print and digital! 🧟♂️ pic.twitter.com/0j0AGxhAJm— VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020
Asadora!
Asadora! by Naoki Urasawa is set to storm stores early 2021! ⛈ pic.twitter.com/OfL2vtvcRI— VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020
Call of the Night
It’s love at first bite! Call of the Night will quench your thirst for blood Spring 2021 in print and digital! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/Q1Cg1FIY9r— VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020
Beast Complex
Beast Complex, a compilation of seven short stories that set the stage for BEASTARS, will release early 2021 in print and digital! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/jEI0muihcf— VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020
Tokyo Fashion: A Comic Book
Tokyo Fashion: A Comic Book will help introduce a Japanese flourish into your wardrobe! This new release will hit runways early 2021 in print and digital! pic.twitter.com/fFVkWNxARb— VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020
Dr. Stone: Byakuya
GET EXCITED! The Dr. STONE Reboot: Byakuya manga lands Spring 2021 in print and digital! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/z3I2tkQ7Y1— VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020
The King's Beast
The King’s Beast, a new @ShojoBeat manga set in the world of Dawn of the Arcana, releases early 2021 in print and digital! 👑 pic.twitter.com/gR9y6Qw8o0— VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020
Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection
No love lost. Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection is coming Spring 2021 in print and digital! 💔 pic.twitter.com/MVTp7pSFGu— VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.