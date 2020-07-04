Viz Media Announces New Manga Licenses at Anime Expo Lite

Anime Expo Lite has taken a new approach to the traditional anime convention format, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, by giving fans announcements and exclusives online that they would have otherwise not seen, and the company of Viz Media has released a huge list of new anime that they will be bringing state side in the near future. With franchises both old and new making their way here through the company, Viz continues to attempt to be the king of manga in North America, introducing new audiences to stories that originated from Japan.

What Viz Media manga are you most looking forward to reading? What's been your favorite panel of Anime Expo Lite so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and upcoming manga!