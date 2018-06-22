‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ Showrunners Discuss the Series’ First Kiss

The sixth season of Voltron: Legendary Defender brought with it the culmination of many of the mysteries put forth by previous season, but also had some firsts of its own, including the show’s first kiss.

SPOILERS for Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 follow.

In this season of Voltron: Legendary Defender, the alliance between Princess Allura and Prince Lotor leads to the creation of a ship capable of venturing into the realm of unlimited quintessence. Upon returning from this trip, Allura and Lotor share their first kiss, which is also the first kiss shown in Voltron: Legendary Defender.

ComicBook.com spoke to Voltron: Legendary Defender showrunners Lauren Montgomery and Joaquim Dos Santos about why this was the right time for that kiss.

“I think we were at that point where we’d bonded Allura and Lotor over so many things about their parents, their past, their Altean heritage,” Montgomery explains. “Allura having thought that she and Coran were the only two left, and then meeting this other person who has what she thinks are similar motivations to herself, and a heritage very similar to hers.

“They kind of have the best ability to understand each other. And so I think just having someone who can understand you on that level, and being in the situation that you’re in, where so much is at stake…”

Dos Santos chimes in, saying “We tried to make it as natural a progression of that relationship as possible, and within that, you’re putting what might’ve even taken a little longer. You’re kind of putting it in fast forward, because of the extreme stakes that are around them. But yeah, we just wanted to make a character that was relatable to Allura that she could find solace in.”

However, the kiss takes place before Allura learns that Keith has returned to the Castle of Lions with information about how Lotor has been imprisoning and draining the life from an entire colony of Altean survivors, bringing this budding romance to an abrupt end.

“Ultimately we all know how that goes,” Dos Santos says. “It goes right into a Judo throw. That’s what I’m saying.”

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.