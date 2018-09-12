Want To Work For Studio Ghibli? Here’s How

If you didn’t hear the big news, Hayao Miyazaki is officially out of retirement. With the big announcement of Studio Ghibli’s new film, it looks like the legendary director is going to need some help and anyone can apply! Studio Ghibli has a job listing for the upcoming feature. The listing mentions how Miyazaki has decided to come out of retirement, writing, “Because of his age, this one is most certainly seems like the last work he will direct.”

The listing was posted online by one of the Studio’s producers, Toshio Suzuki, and is very blunt. It points out that “several important colleagues have died” in the past few years and then goes on with a request, “To do this film, please lend us the power of youth. The [production] period is three years. We’re looking for those to come together to create this work.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Positions are available for multiple jobs, such as animation and background art. Studio Ghibli is looking for freelancers as well as those who are already working in the animation industry. Those who are picked to work on the new film will begin work on October 1, 2017, which means that the film will be in full swing production by then. The official contract is for three years, and the salary is also on the website for over 200,000 yen (US$1,794) per month two allotted annual bonuses. Also, the contract includes travel expenses, as travel to and from work will be reimbursed. The contract also outline hours, work for the new film begins at 10am and ends at 7pm, and each employee will have a hour break.

If you are interested in working on the next Studio Ghibli film you can check out the necessary requirements and apply here. Before starting, you should know that the application is in Japanese, and it doesn’t matter where you are from, but you will need to know the language for the job. Prospects will need to be proficient in Japanese so that there will be no issues with communication with other employees or slow down the team work flow.

It is exciting to see Miyazaki and team back and hitting his ‘final’ film with full force. Although no official news has come out about the upcoming movie, many are speculating that it will be a full feature film based on his animated short Boro the Caterpillar. We here at Comicbook will keep you updated with any news.