Warner Bros. Executive Teases Godzilla vs. Kong Will “Deliver For Fans”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters introduced fans to all new kinds of giant monster battles as Godzilla fought its toughest opponents yet in the big sequel, but this was only setting the table for a bigger fight to come. The final film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse quadrilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong, will pit Godzilla and King Kong against one another in a huge rematch and fans have been looking forward to this fight for quite a long time.

Warner Bros. is all too aware of the fan anticipation for this fight, and teases that the film will definitely meet those expectations. Speaking at the Produced By Conference, Warner Bros. studio chairman Toby Emmerich talked franchise fatigue and teased what’s to come for the final film.

According to Deadline, when speaking about Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ poor box office performance, Emmerich looked to the future and teased that Godzilla vs. Kong “will deliver for fans in the way they were looking for.” Though the film is currently slated for a release next March, Emmerich teased that the film might be held back in order to deliver as great a product as possible, “It might come out later in the year, so we can deliver an A+ movie.”

It’s no secret that response to the big sequel has been divisive as fans of the film seemed to have liked the film more than critics did. But this divisive response seems to have had an effect on the film’s box office performance as well as the film is on track to be one of the lowest performing films in the MonsterVerse thus far. But as this film was meant to set the table for this big confrontation coming next year, hopefully Emmerich’s words aren’t too far off and the big fight really delivers in “the way they were looking for.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a release March 13, 2020, but before that fans will get to see Godzilla in action in Godzilla: King of the Monsters now in theaters. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.

