Futurama Hypes Hulu Premiere With New Poster

Futurama is finally returning (again) with new episodes a decade after its first revival with Comedy Central ended, and now Hulu is hyping Futurama's new season premiere with a cool new poster showing off the Planet Express crew! Futurama has had plenty of experience with coming back from cancellation as it previously returned to television with new episodes airing until 2013. But with that cancellation came the full end of the series until now! Futurama is truly coming back with new episodes on the way to Hulu, and it will be picking up with Season 11 of the series overall.

Futurama is returning with Season 11 of the series coming to Hulu next month, and Hulu is celebrating with not only the previous release of the first trailer showing what's coming in the new episodes, but a new poster revealing a fun look at the cast that fans have been wanting to see more of for quite a long time. As Futurama prepares for the premiere of its first slate of two new seasons now in the works with Hulu, you can now check out the poster for the new Futurama season below:

I got your distress call and came here as quickly as I wanted to. Stream a new season of #Futurama July 24. Only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/8rtBmGMePd — Futurama on Hulu (@futurama_hulu) June 27, 2023

What to Know for Futurama Season 11

Futurama Season 11 premieres with Hulu on July 24th, with new episodes following on a weekly basis after. Original creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen return as executive producers for the new episodes together with the also returning Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. Voice stars from the first two Futurama runs are returning for the new season too with Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman all previously confirmed. Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as such:

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone." The biggest teases come thereafter. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

