Attack on Titan: Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation Trend as Fans Try to Watch Premiere

If you have been waiting to catch up with Attack on Titan, well - you are not the only one. The series has kept fans on edge for some time now as we have all awaited the debut of season four. Now, the final season has gone live at last, and its release has some major streaming platforms struggling to serve the millions of users ready to watch.

A simple trip to Twitter will you tell the story. Fans online are sending praise and complaints to several mainstream anime services now that the first episode of Attack on Titan season four is live. For some fans, they are sending heartfelt thanks for turning around the premiere so fast. And for others, they admit they've been stuck behind a blockade of errors.

Users are experiencing issues using Crunchyroll right now, but our team is hard at work getting everything back to 100% for you as soon as possible. Thank you for patience ~ ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0wnp8N3NMV — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) December 6, 2020

Attack on Titan fans coming in to crush Crunchyroll servers like... pic.twitter.com/HcbfhJkXD7 — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) December 6, 2020

really tries to watch aot but both funimation and crunchyroll crashed now we all just sitting here pic.twitter.com/GTSNHKK5Tp — eny🧃 (@nevereny) December 6, 2020

Of course, this kind of overload is unavoidable when it comes to Attack on Titan. The series is one of the biggest in all of anime, and it has a huge following overseas. When we say there are millions trying to watch this first episode right now, we mean it. And if you have waited this long for the show's fourth and final season to drop, we know you can wait just long enough for this premiere to buffer on your go-to streaming service!

