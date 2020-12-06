Attack on Titan Season 4 Debuts First Opening and Ending Themes

Attack on Titan season four has finally made its debut, and fans have lots to say about the epic premiere. The show made its debut in Japan not long ago, and the fanfare has been intense, to say the least. As you can imagine, audiences around the world are hyped for the final season of Attack on Titan. And to celebrate, the official opening and ending themes of season four have been shared with the world.

Over on YouTube, the first opening for Attack on Titan season four has been shared. The official video showcases the clip that sets the tone of all of season four, and if we are being honest, the reel is haunting. Despite its color, the new opening depicts visions of war that would scare anyone, and its immaculate animation makes it all the more disturbing.

(Photo: MAPPA)

The opening theme is titled "My War" by the J-rock group Shinsei Kamattechan. The track goes perfectly with the animation as fans are teased with an epic war pitting Titans against humanity. The Attack on Titan reel then ends with a shot of the fabled Titans with Eren leading the charge.

As for the ending, you can find the spoiler-ladened clip here. The full ending wasn't shown in episode one as it was overlaid with the first episode's final moments. We won't touch on those spoilers here, but the song itself is more than fitting for the series. The performer Ando Yuko performs the track "Shock" for this ending, and it will only be a matter of time before anime viewers realize what this ending's imagery really depicts. As for Attack on Titan readers, well - they already know the dark secrets lurking behind these two conceptual tracks.

What do you think about these new themes? Do they suit Attack on Titan or...?