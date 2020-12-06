Attack on Titan Season Reveals Official Episode Order

✖

Attack on Titan is back, and its fourth season has fans more riled up than ever before. The show has spent nearly a decade stringing fans along, but that will all come to an end before long. The debut of Attack on Titan's final season has been released, and fans are loving the stunning return. But as it turns out, there might be fewer episodes to season four than we expected.

The startling update was given not long ago when official Blu-ray info about Attack on Titan season four went live. The anime's official website posted the details over in Japan. It was there fans learned Attack on Titan season four will contain two Blu-ray volumes for a total of 16 episodes (via Anime TV_JP).

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

And yes, you did read that right. Attack on Titan is only listed for 16 episodes this season, and fans have a whole lot of questions.

After all, this short of an order is unheard of for Attack on Titan. In season four, 39 chapters were covered from the manga, and it took 22 episodes to do so. Even then, a lot of content was cut out, so fans are unsure what is up with season four. This final season must cover over 45 chapters, and 16 episodes isn't going to cut it.

Of course, fans do have guesses as to why this order is so short. The most prevalent theory is that Attack on Titan season four will be split into two parts. Sword Art Online underwent this treat with its latest season, and it gave the production enough time to handle its massive workload. A split season would explain this short order, but so would a movie. There is always a chance Attack on Titan could adapt its final arc in movie format. But for now, fans will have to wait and see what happens once season four nears its midway point.

