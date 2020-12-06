Attack on Titan Earns High Praise for Season 4 Premiere

Attack on Titan has kept fans on edge for some time now, but the show has finally come in clutch for fans. The series made a big return to television earlier in the day with its fourth and final season. As you may have guessed, there has been plenty of hype for the series as fans around the world are eager to keep up with Eren. And now that the premiere has happened - well, fans have a lot to say.

Luckily, all the things seem to be good! All of the trepidation leading up to season four has been washed away by a stunning premiere. Attack on Titan is back in the game, and fans are saying the show has never looked better!

(Photo: MAPPA)

You can check out a slew of reactions to the first episode down in the slides below. From its animation to its action, season four has done no wrong as of yet. Fans admit they are happy with the work MAPPA has gone on Attack on Titan. After all, many were afraid the new studio wouldn't be up to snuff for Eren, but that is not the case. MAPPA has done WIT justice, and fans are very eager to see what else season four has in store for them!

