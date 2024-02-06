Watch Masters of the Universe: Revolution's Kevin Smith and William Shatner Hilariously Reveal What Makes a Villain (Exclusive)

Kevin Smith has received high praise for Masters of the Universe: Revolution, the latest chapter in his He-Man saga for Netflix. The next chapter is currently streaming, and features a talented roster of voice talent bringing the MOTU universe to life. That includes William Shatner as King Keldor, and fans are enjoying Shatner's take on the powerful foe. Smith sat down with Shatner to talk a bit about Shatner playing a villain rather than the hero this time around, and Shatner went on to define what makes a villain in a truly one-of-a-kind way. You can watch that play out in our exclusive clip from their discussion in the video below.

The clip starts off with Smith talking to Shatner about playing a villain instead of a hero this time around. "You have played many roles. Primarily, you've been a good guy. I'm not saying you've never played a bad guy, but you've always been a hero," Smith said. "This time around, we had you play a villain, and some might say the ultimate villain."

Shatner doesn't quite see it that way though and looks to showcase how a villain sees a situation. "That's your first mistake. Villain isn't a villain," Shatner said. "He doesn't say I'm evil. The villain says I'd like to eat you because the beard. I'm sure it tastes good, and I'd like to bite on that jacket, but I'm not a villain." You can watch the full clip in the video above.

On the latest episode of Batman Beyond, Smith said he was thrilled with the response to Revolution, and it was something he wasn't prepared for. "To say that I was unprepared for the reaction that we've gotten for this season is an understatement. It's a love fest," Smith said. "People absolutely are saying the nicest things they've ever said about my work. Right now, that series has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Go look at every other Kevin Smith project, see if you can find one of those. We opened in the top 10 at number six. I think today we're at like number nine, but it's staying alive and thriving and the fans are saying such lovely things." You can find the official description for Masters of the Universe: Revolution below.

It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

Masters of the Universe: Revolution stars Chris Wood (He-Man), Melissa Benoist (Tesla), Mark Hamill (Skeleton), William Shatner (King Keldor), Liam Cunningham (Man-At-Arms), Tiffany Smith (Andra), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn) Diedrich Bader (King Randor, Trap Jaw), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Stephen Root (Cringer/Battle Cat), Tony Todd (Scare-Glow), Justin Long (Roboto), Harley Quinn Smith (Illena), and Griffin Newman (Orko).

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is now streaming on Netflix.

