Kevin Smith Reacts to Masters of the Universe: Revolution Reviews

Masters of the Universe: Revolution has had a massively successful release with Netflix, and showrunner Kevin Smith has opened up about fans' response and reviews for the series so far! Masters of the Universe: Revelation initially debuted to a divisive response as it picked up from where the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series left off, and shook things up for the franchise with new powers, characters, villains and more. But it's been a much different case for the newest series as it has debuted to an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and critics so far.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution made a rare perfect score debut on Rotten Tomatoes, and continues to hold strong as of the time of this writing with 11 reviews marked so far. Showrunner Kevin Smith responded to these reviews on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, where he noted just how "unprepared" he was for the positive reviews and how well it's been received by fans considering how divisively they reacted to the release of the original series a couple of years ago and to his works as a whole.

Kevin Smith Repsonds to Masters of the Universe Reviews

"To say that I was unprepared for the reaction that we've gotten for this season is an understatement. It's a love fest," Smith began when opening up about Masters of the Universe: Revolution reviews. "People absolutely are saying the nicest things they've ever said about my work. Right now, that series has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Go look at every other Kevin Smith project, see if you can find one of those. We opened in the top 10 at number six. I think today we're at like number nine, but it's staying alive and thriving and the fans are saying such lovely things."

As Smith elaborates, this response is in a stark contrast to the reaction from the first series, "It feels really good when you hear from people who were like, 'I did not like what you did last time. I thought you broke it, and boy did you guys fix it and stick the landing.' I was just prepared for like, 'Well here it comes again, it's going to be like last time and people are going to be mad at me.' Not at all and they saw how much love and effort that we put into it. So thank you everybody who's watching the show."

You can check it out for yourself to see how Masters of the Universe: Revolution worked out as it's now streaming on Netflix.

