Weathering With You Announces 4DX Screenings with New Poster

Makoto Shinkai’s latest film effort, Tenko no Ko: Weathering With You, is currently making waves in theaters in Japan, and soon it will be making some literal waves as it officially confirmed that the film will be getting new 4DX and MX4D screenings in Japan beginning on September 27th. There are currently no details as to how the film will be impacted by these newer screenings, but 4DX screenings often have special extras such as moving seats and special extra effects like wind and little spritzes of water. This should be a fun experience for fans in Japan given the weather motif of the film.

To celebrate this new wave of enhanced screenings, Weathering With You shared a gorgeous new poster that sees the two main characters — Hodaka and Hina — clasping their hands together in prayer as the fall toward their city.

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You for CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura serves as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi serves as art director. The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho.

Opening earlier in Japan this July, the film has been given a major awards season push in Japan. Chosen as Japan’s pick for Best International Feature Film, it’s been a huge success for Shinkai. Shinkai is no stranger to success after the release of the immensely popular Your Name, but he’s been prepared for both the positives and negatives that successful films will bring. As the film makes its way around the world, this film can only get bigger from here.

Although Weathering With You is currently making its way through Japan, GKIDS has confirmed that they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020. They describe Weathering With You as such, “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”