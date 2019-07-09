Your Name Director Confirms New Film Weathering With You is Finished

Your Name is one of the most commercially and critically successful anime film releases of all time, so naturally there have been a lot more eyes than ever on what director Makoto Shinkai would be releasing next. Luckily, the wait won’t be for too much longer for fans in Japan as his newest film project, Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You, is gearing up for its theatrical release in Japan in just a few days.

With its July 19th release fast approaching, Shinkai recently confirmed that production on the film has wrapped with a celebratory photo to Twitter. Check out the announcement below!

Proclaiming that the film is finished, Shinkai shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo to fans on his Twitter. There’s a lot of pressure on the film after Your Name‘s massive success, and Shinkai himself even mentioned that he has a worry that the film will even divide audiences. Although the new film might not have as universally of a relatable of characters as his previous work, fans will definitely love seeing his other directorial quirks making it into the new film regardless.

Currently scheduled for a release on July 19th in Japan, Makoto Shinkai will direct and write Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You for CoMix Wave Films, Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director. The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles.

GKIDS has confirmed that they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020. They describe Weathering With You as such, “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”