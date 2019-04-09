‘Your Name’ Director’s Next Film Debuts First Trailer

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name was one of the most critically and commercially successful anime films of the last decade, and all eyes have been on what Shinkai would be churning out next. After announcing his next project last year, fans have been waiting to see more of his film about a girl who controls the weather, Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You. Now that the film is closer to its Summer release in Japan, fans have gotten their first teaser trailer.

Opening in Japan on July 19th, with a confirmed release in other territories following later, Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You (loosely translated as Children of the Weather: Weathering With You) reveals its main track in this trailer, “Ai ni Dekiru Koto wa Mada Aru Kai” as performed by RADWIMPS. The group provided the theme song for Your Name as well.

Though the film is still largely mysterious, this first trailer for the film teases Shinkai’s eye for gorgeous scenes is still in tact and just might even top his previous works at this rate. Each second in this first trailer definitely makes you want to see more of it almost immediately.

The story for the film follows a high school student named Hodaka who leaves his island home and moves to Tokyo. He’s immediately broke from the move and lives his life in isolation, but soon finds a job writing for a strange occult magazine. The weather’s been terrible, with rain every day since he had got this new job, until he meets a young woman named Hina. Hodaka finds that although Hina lives with her brother through outside circumstances, the two are happy. Also strangely enough, Hina has the power to control the weather.

Not much more has been revealed about the film’s story ever since it was first revealed last December, but Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You has confirmed it will star Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano. Makoto Shinkai will direct and write the film for CoMix Wave Films, Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director.

Shinkai teased this new work earlier this year as he mentioned that his next work would most likely focus on boys and girls in adolescence. His previous films have touched on those very subjects in the past, with two characters often crossing social, economical, philosophical boundaries. And in the case of Your Name, even time.

