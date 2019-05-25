Your Name Director’s Next Film Reveals New Theme Song Details

Weathering With You, the upcoming film from Your Name director Makoto Shinkai, has officially confirmed new details for the film’s theme song. The song will, after a year-long process of auditions, feature 22-year-old actress Tōko Miura on vocals, with RADWIMPS providing the rest.

While it’s unclear exactly what that song sounds like at this moment, fans won’t have to wait long. The film is scheduled to release on July 19th in Japan, and GKIDS has licensed the film for North American release, which will see an extremely limited theatrical run this year followed by a wider release with both English-language subtitled and dub screenings in 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film was first revealed last December, and stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano. Makoto Shinkai will direct and write the film for CoMix Wave Films, Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director.

Shinkai previously teased this new work earlier this year as he mentioned that his next work would most likely focus on boys and girls in adolescence. His previous films have featured similar themes, with two characters often crossing social, economical, and philosophical boundaries.

Here’s how GKIDS describes the film:

“The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

[H/T Anime News Network]