Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 Reveals Episode Count, Synopsis

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun will be coming back for its highly anticipated third season later this Fall, and it is getting ready for its premiere by revealing the first synopsis and how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The second season came to an end with the reveal that Iruma-kun and the rest of his class need to quickly reach a much higher rank in order to keep their current high grade classroom. But with the third season now fast approaching, fans have gotten to know a little more about what to expect next as Iruma heads into his second term.

The third season will be hitting screens later this October, and Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has revealed that the new season is currently listed with 21 episodes in total. It's a shorter episode order than the first two seasons, but there's a chance it won't be splitting its cours down the middle. Which means fans are likely going to be able to keep up with this new season for quite a while after it premieres this Fall. As for what to expect, NHK has revealed the first synopsis (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter) teasing a huge new challenge in Season 3 of the series.

(Photo: NHK Enterprises)

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 is described as such, "This time it's the jungle! Human boy Suzuki Iruma becomes 'grandson' to the great demon Sullivan and begins attending demon school where 'Grandpa' serves as chair. Winning friends--and rising in demon rank, too--Iruma thrives in his new environment, overcoming the harrowing ordeals thrown his way! In the new season, further challenges await...it's harvest season, and time for the annual tests where students wade into the expansive and extremely dangerous (!) jungle to compete for food!! Classmates become rivals, and what erupts is a gargantuan battle of brawn and wits!"

Premiering on October 8th, you can now find the first two seasons of the series streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up in time for the new episodes. They tease the series as such, "Suzuki Iruma, human, 14, one day finds himself taken against his will into the world of demons. To add to his predicament, his doting owner and self-appointed "Grandpa" is the chair-demon at his new school. In order to survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings! Can this ultimate pacifist dodge the slings and arrows that are flung his way? As he struggles frantically, Iruma's innate kindness begins to win over enemies."

