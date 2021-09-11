Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 3 Announced

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun has officially announced a third season of the anime is now on the way! Following the debut of its first season back in 2019, the second season of the adaptation for Osamu Nishi’s original manga series has been making its way through the Spring and Summer anime schedules. The second season in particular reached a new fever pitch as Iruma and the rest of his misfit class reached the end of their first term at Babyls, and came to an end with the 21st episode of the season that teased an even brighter future.

The end of the second season brought with it a major cliffhanger teasing what’s to come for Iruma-kun and the other students in their second term, but at the same time, it also thankfully came with the confirmation that a third season of the anime is now in the works. The official Twitter account for Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun has announced that a Season 3 of the anime is currently being planned, and while there are no official release details just yet it’s great to already see a new season is on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/nep_irumakun/status/1436616755871424515?s=20

https://twitter.com/nhk_animeworld/status/1436615501925527562?s=20

The final episode of the second season teased that before Iruma and the rest of the Misfit Class enters their second term, each of them will need to reach the “Dalet” (fourth) ranking. It’s a wild request to expect from first year students, but because they made such a big deal about getting into the special Royal One classroom (during Iruma’s faux “evil cycle” that sparked it all into motion earlier in the season) it seems like they are going to have their work cut out for them before they can even enter the second term of their first year.

The second term has also teased some brand new looks and abilities for the main trio of Iruma, Alice, and Clara, and also tons of new activities coming for this section such as a harvest festival and more. There are unfortunately no release details, potential returning staff or cast information yet announced for the new season just yet but if you wanted to catch up with Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun before the third season arrives you can currently find the first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll!

What do you think? Are you excited to see Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun returning for a third season? What did you think of the second season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!