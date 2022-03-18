Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Shares Season 3 Poster, Release Window

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is gearing up to make its comeback for a third season, and has now set a release window with a new poster! The second season of the series wrapped up its run last Fall, and with it had left things on a major cliffhanger. Iruma and the rest of the Misfit Class were able to work their way into the most prestigious classroom in the school, but now have to work so much harder than they are now in order to stay there for their coming second term. That makes the next season all the more curious.

Following the tease that a third season was already in the works with the end of the second season, the official Twitter account behind the series has now confirmed that Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 will be premiering some time this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. While there is no concrete release date for the new episodes, there are some clues as to what to expect thanks to the newest poster for the season teasing Iruma training with a brand new character, Barbatos Bachiko. You can check it out below:

The end of the second season brought Iruma’s first term in his new school to an end, and with the third season will kick off the second term ahead of the upcoming Harvest Festival. Each of Iruma’s classmates needs to make it to the fourth rank to stay in their current classroom, and they’ll earn a major opportunity to do so soon but also need to strengthen their various techniques and powers in order to make that happen. If you wanted to catch up with Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun before the new season hits, you can now find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll.

They describe the anime as such, “Suzuki Iruma, human, 14, one day finds himself taken against his will into the world of demons. To add to his predicament, his doting owner and self-appointed “Grandpa” is the chair-demon at his new school. In order to survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings! Can this ultimate pacifist dodge the slings and arrows that are flung his way? As he struggles frantically, Iruma’s innate kindness begins to win over enemies.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun's next season? What did you think of the first two seasons?