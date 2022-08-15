Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Sets Season 3 Release Date With New Poster

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is getting ready to return this Fall as one of the many major action franchises coming back with new episodes this year, and the series has finally set a proper release date for Season 3 with a cool new poster hyping up what's to come! The second season of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun wrapped up its run last Summer with the announcement that a third season was already in the works. Iruma and his class took on some of their toughest challenges in school with that second season, but this was only their first term.

The end of the second season teased that the second term of Iruma's time in school would begin, and the third season will be kicking off with a new arc that sees his class taking on a new kind of training in order to properly prepare for the Harvest Festival (and all of its tests) in the weeks to come. Releasing in Japan on October 8th, you can check out the newest poster for Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun below to see how it's teasing some major upgrades for every member of the extended cast:

The second season ended with a huge cliffhanger that everyone in Iruma's class needed to quickly reach a higher rank before they lost their position in the best classroom in the school overall, so the stakes are definitely going to be much higher for the new episodes and beyond.If you wanted to catch up with Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun before the new season hits, you can now find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the anime as such:

"Suzuki Iruma, human, 14, one day finds himself taken against his will into the world of demons. To add to his predicament, his doting owner and self-appointed "Grandpa" is the chair-demon at his new school. In order to survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings! Can this ultimate pacifist dodge the slings and arrows that are flung his way? As he struggles frantically, Iruma's innate kindness begins to win over enemies."

Will you be tuning into Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 this Fall? How did you like the first two seasons of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!