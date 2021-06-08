Wonder Egg Priority's Special Episode Will Be One-Hour Long

✖

Wonder Egg Priority's upcoming special episode will be up to an hour long according to a new listing for its premiere in Japan! Wonder Egg Priority was one of the most intriguing original anime releases of the Winter 2021 anime season, and that's especially notable considering how strong of a start to the year it was as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact schedules. But while this series had impressed on a weekly basis, there were unfortunately some notable issues happening behind-the-scenes that waylaid the anime's final episodes. Now it's getting a second chance at its finale.

Wonder Egg Priority will be returning for a special finale episode on June 29th in Japan, and the official Twitter account behind the anime has revealed that fans will need to clear an hour of their schedules for its broadcast. There are still no concrete details as to what fans can expect from this special final episode (such as whether or not it will fill an hour with original material), but fans are hoping this allotted time allows the anime's staff to bring the original series to the end they were hoping to before.

Behind the scenes troubles had been reported for the original series, and this notably came through the most with the recap episode airing following Episode 8 of the series. Unfortunately, this meant that the series could not finish out its scheduled episodes before the end of the Winter 2021 cour, and they announced that it would be coming back to end things officially with a special new finale episode in June.

Directed by Shin Wakabayashi and written by Shinji Nojima, this was an original anime effort produced by CloverWorks. No international release plans have been made known for this special episode just yet If you wanted to catch up with Wonder Egg Priority before this final episode debuts, you can find the anime streaming with Funimation! They describe the series as such, "This is the story of Ai, an introverted girl whose fate is forever changed when she acquires a mysterious “Wonder Egg” from a deserted arcade. That night, her dreams blend into reality, and as other girls obtain their own Wonder Eggs, Ai discovers new friends—and the magic within herself."

