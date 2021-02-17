Wonder Egg Priority: What to Know About the Rising Anime

✖

If you like to keep up with anime fandom, then you may have heard about a new series called Wonder Egg Priority. The anime made its debut in the winter 2021 season, and it is quickly becoming a hit. The chances are that one of your anime buddies has already fallen for the show, so we are breaking down a few things you should know about the rising hit.

The first is that Wonder Egg Priority is totally original to anime. It is not based on any light novel or manga. The series was penned by Shinji Kojima and directed by Shin. Wakabayashi for CloverWorks, the studio behind The Promised Neverland. The studio is a co-production with Aniplex, Nippon Television, and DN Dream Partners. And if you want to watch it in the United States, Funimation is where you need to head.

As for the story, Wonder Egg Priority is a gorgeous yet melancholy tale. The show follows the life of Ai Ooto, a young girl who is adrift after her best and only friend commits suicide. Feeling hopeless, Ai finds new purpose when she stumbles upon an item called a Wonder Egg, and it helps her fulfill a magical girl mission each night.

It turns out the Wonder Egg allows Ai (and several of her friends) to help others who are struggling with dark thoughts. The girls are able to ward off the monsters which caused some poor souls to kill themselves, and that is just the start. With every new monster slain, Ai grows closer to being able to save her best friend whose soul isn't able to rest.

If you like series like Angel Beats or Madoka Magica, this layered anime is certainly up your alley. The show approaches everyday demons with careful nuance that will most certainly tug at your heart. Wonder Egg Priority might not sound like a hit from its name alone, but its core themes will endear most viewers. So if you have not checked out this gorgeously animated series, it is time you looked into it.

