WWE’s John Cena Gets Mighty ‘My Hero Academia’ Makeover

The WWE and anime have a lot of things in common as the long running television production company has told long form wrestling stories full of lived in characters for over 25 years, much like any popular long running anime series.

The parallels between the two mediums go even deeper as some of the most popular characters share similarities, and makes for perfect fan-art such as this piece of WWE Superstar John Cena as My Hero Academia’s All Might.

The Undertaker can’t see All Might in his John Cena cosplay! Awesome fan art, ReviatheStarf. #MHA Read My Hero Academia, Vol. 12 ➡️ https://t.co/GK3oIYC166 pic.twitter.com/hLM0JaEAww — VIZ (@VIZMedia) April 9, 2018

Shared by VIZ Media on Twitter, artist ReviatheStarf shared the following image of the familiar number one hero All Might from My Hero Academia, but instead dressed in WWE Superstar John Cena‘s ring attire. This crossover between the two characters makes a lot of sense as many WWE fans see John Cena as an unstoppable wrestler who has a tough time losing.

This draws a major connection to All Might, who in My Hero Academia serves as the symbol of peace as he’s become the number one hero with the strongest powers (who also has a tough time losing). John Cena recently had a major battle during Wrestlemania 34 on Sunday evening as well, as he surprisingly came face to face with the Undertaker after months of calling him out.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.