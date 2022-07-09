WWE Makes Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey SmackDown Women's Title Match Official for SummerSlam

Liv Morgan celebrated her SmackDown Women's Championship win at Money In The Bank during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, but it didn't take long for two challengers to make their presence felt in Natalya and Ronda Rousey. Natalya and Rousey battled at Money in the Bank and Rousey would retain, but that's when Morgan cashed in her briefcase and beat Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Tonight Rousey confronted both Morgan and Natalya on SmackDown, and now WWE has made their rematch official for SummerSlam.

Rousey made Natalya tap to the Ankle Lock in an unexpected match during tonight's episode, and while Rousey didn't formerly challenge Morgan during the show, WWE has made the match official for SummerSlam. There's also always the chance this match could become a Triple Threat, but we'll just have to wait and see. You can find WWE's official release for the match below.

"At SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey will look to dethrone new SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan in what promises to be a slugfest! There are few competitors as devastating as The Baddest Woman on the Planet. The former Raw Women's Champion reemerged after taking time off to become a mom, and it wasn't long before she made Charlotte Flair scream "I Quit!" to claim the SmackDown Women's Title. As the fans took in the start of her reign, it seemed unlikely that anyone else would be holding the title for a long time.

That all changed in one fateful night on July 2, however, when the determined Morgan rose above the competition to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and seize the contract for a championship opportunity.

Later that night, Morgan emerged just moments after Rousey's epic title retention over Natalya and cashed in on The Rowdy One. After getting trapped in Rousey's debilitating ankle lock for several edge-of-your-seat seconds, Liv suddenly kicked herself free and rolled up Rousey to secure the three-count and her first championship!

Can Liv defeat Rousey when she is at full strength? Find out at SummerSlam, streaming LIVE on Saturday, July 30, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else."

Are you excited for Morgan vs Rousey at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!