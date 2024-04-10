X-Men '97 Drops One of Marvel's Most Devastating TV Episodes Ever

There is a reason why X-Men '97 is being praised the world over. Following its launch earlier this year, the Disney+ title has overcome every expectation. From impressive battles to flashy original arcs, X-Men '97 has been a joy to watch. But in the wake of episode five, well – it seems that X-Men '97 has left the entire fandom devastated.

So please, be warned! There are major spoilers below for "Remember It". Read on with caution.

This week, X-Men '97 steps forward with a gorgeous episode directed by Eli Yonemura, and it follows Magento once Genosha has been admitted into the UN. The nation is celebrating its entry to the world with heroes like Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and more on its side. As the nation for mutants comes together, its peace is rocked when Cable makes a sudden appearance before Jean. It is there he warns an attack is coming, but by then, the warning comes too late.

X-Men '97 follows Master Mold as the villain brings a horde or Sentinels to Genosha. What proceeds is a sobering genocide that we see through Rogue's eyes. As death and chaos reigns in Genosha, two heroes stand up in sacrifice to protect others. Magneto and Gambit are killed in their pursuit to stop the invaders and succeed by killing Master Mold. So in its final moments, fans watch as Rogue sobs while holding Gambit's corpse in her lap.

As you can imagine, the whole episode is a mess of emotions, and its second half left fans in tears. X-Men '97 has been ranked as one of the best shows produced by Marvel to date, and this episode might be the company's most devastating period. Its raw emotion and horrific violence is impossible to swallow. And at just five episodes in, X-Men '97 still has half a season left go before its finale.

What do you think about this latest episode of X-Men '97? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!