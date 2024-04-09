X-Men '97's JP Karliak Addresses Morph and Sinister History

X-Men '97's Morph is played by a brand-new actor. But, JP Karliak wanted to make sure that the new version of the mutant hero carried a lot of the previous incarnation forward. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast got the chance to interview the Morph actor as X-Men '97 delights viewers over on Disney+. Karliak spoke glowingly of being able to address the previous baggage Morph had from Mister Sinister in X-Men: The Animated Series. Also, the actor loved the horror homages in that episode and how they related to trauma.

"Yeah, and I mean also it the that episode is such a brilliant horror movie nod. It's that whole shower scene," Karliak remembered of the scene where Morph is visited by the specter of Sinister. "That freak out is just classic, as far as how to approach it. I don't think it's much of a stretch for a lot of queer folks to rehash some of the trauma of the past. Sometimes it just comes up in unexpected ways and in unexpected waves."

"Just acknowledging that, I think we did several takes of that line. There were some that were more emotional," he continued. "I really like that we went with the one that was melancholy. But, just sort of matter of fact of like I think about this trauma every day. It upsets me that it's back, but at the same time. It's not new."

Capturing The Classic X-Men

X-Men '97 has been an absolute blast for the older fans out there. But, there's also some new hotness to go with the throwback elements of the show. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with The Newton Brothers in an exclusive interview. The composers explained how they shined that beloved main theme up for a brand-new generation of viewers!

"We took it and we, you know, look that, that music is iconic, I think, you know, it, it, it's a perfect piece of music and it, it, it just brings me back to that my childhood and it's just like we both love it," Stewart told us. "So I think it's finding ways to subtly do things without ruining it. You know what I mean? Stay out of the way of the greatness. Add to moments where you can help elevate something or, or change something in a way that feels more to today because I think also a lot of the sounds from that era bring you back to the nineties."

X-Men '97 Rolls On Over At Disney+

X-Men '97 continues to be a fan-favorite. Marvel Studios has a brand-new description for the series: "X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future."

'The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler."

"Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo."

X-Men '97 is currently streaming on Disney+!

