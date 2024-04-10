X-Men: Magneto Returns From the Dead With a New Heroic Costume

Magneto is back with a new lease on life, and an updated look to go along with it. The Master of Magnetism sacrificed himself during the Judgment Day event, but as any fan of comics knows, death is never permanent. That's where Resurrection of Magneto comes in. The miniseries helps bridge the gap between the Fall of X and the X-Men's Rise From the Ashes eras, as Storm travels to the afterlife to recruit Magneto in the X-Men's fight against Orchis. After besting Shadow King, Magneto is officially resurrected, and now it's time he got caught up on everything he missed while dead, as well as update his costume.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Resurrection of Magneto #4. Continue reading at your own risk!

Resurrection of Magneto #4 comes from the creative team of Al Ewing, Luciano Vecchio, David Curiel, Jesus Aburtov, and VC's Joe Sabino. It mainly focuses on Magneto storming an Orchis facility to rescue captured mutants. He's confronted with a swarm of Orchis agents, and has to juggle his inner desires of either killing or sparing their lives. After using non-lethal attacks, Magneto is surrounded by five Orchis soldiers with guns at the ready. Their suits detect changes to local magnetic fields, so if Magneto uses his powers, nerve gas will enter the mutant detention cells.

This is where Magneto decides what type of person he will be with a second chance at life. He has three of his old helmets, each representing a different aspect of his character. The black helmet for his evil side, a white helmet representative of his time working side-by-side with Charles Xavier, and his iconic red helmet. In the end, Magneto chooses to do things his way, which results in a gruesome death for his Orchis combatants. "Neither white nor black, then," he says, dropping his black and white helmets to the ground.

Magneto then puts on his red helmet and uses his mutant powers to change its design, merging the looks of the black and white helmets with it. It's a minor change, but significant, since this is a new era for the Master of Magnetism. He also sports a small X-Men logo on his chest.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is Resurrection of Magneto #4 about?

The description for Resurrection of Magneto #4 reads, "RETURN OF THE KING! The Master of Magnetism has returned to the world…but it is not the world he left. Nor is Magneto the same man who left it. Has death changed him for the better, or for the worse? And when he sees what ORCHIS has done to mutantkind…will it change him again?"

The remainder of the issue sees Magneto, Storm, and Blue Marvel fight a Stark Sentinel, creating the first mutant-human circuit to ultimately stop it. Storm then receives a psychic communication from Emma Frost, who needs Magneto's help to rescue her "husband" Tony Stark. This should lead directly into the next issue of Invincible Iron Man.

